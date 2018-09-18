Hour-by-hour forecast: Storm Ali is set to hit Sunderland but when will it end?

Have your say

Storm Ali is set to batter Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and parts of north Wales with very strong winds tomorrow (Wednesday 19 September).

Sunderland is also set to be hit by these strong winds, with a yellow weather warning in place from 6am to 10pm.

Here’s an hour-by-hour breakdown which shows how the Storm will develop throughout the day tomorrow.

00:00: Clear- 16C- Wind gusts of 32mph

01:00: Clear- 16C- Wind gusts of 32mph

02:00: Clear- 15C- Wind gusts of 31mph

03:00: Clear- 15C- Wind gusts of 30mph

04:00: Clear- 14C- Wind gusts of 30mph

05:00: Clear- 14C- Wind gusts of 30mph

06:00: Clear- 14C- Wind gusts of 28mph

07:00: Sunny- 13C- Wind gusts of 27mph

08:00: Cloudy- 14C- Wind gusts of 26mph

09:00: Cloudy- 14C- Wind gusts of 29mph

10:00: Sunny- 16C- Wind gusts of 36mph

11:00: Cloudy- 18C- Wind gusts of 43mph

12:00: Cloudy- 18C- Wind gusts of 49mph

13:00:Cloudy- 18C- Wind gusts of 50mph

14:00:Cloudy- 17C- Wind gusts of 49mph

15:00:Sunny- 16C- Wind gusts of 48mph

16:00:Sunny- 15C- Wind gusts of 46mph

17:00:Sunny- 15C- Wind gusts of 43mph

18:00:Sunny- 15C- Wind gusts of 39mph

19:00:Sunny- 13C- Wind gusts of 36mph

20:00: Clear- 13C- Wind gusts of 31mph

21:00:Clear- 12C- Wind gusts of 30mph

22:00:Clear- 12C- Wind gusts of 28mph

23:00:Clear- 12C- Wind gusts of 28mph