Hour-by-hour forecast: Storm Ali is set to hit Sunderland but when will it end?

Storm Ali is set to batter Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and parts of north Wales with very strong winds tomorrow (Wednesday 19 September).
Sunderland is also set to be hit by these strong winds, with a yellow weather warning in place from 6am to 10pm.
Here’s an hour-by-hour breakdown which shows how the Storm will develop throughout the day tomorrow.
00:00: Clear- 16C- Wind gusts of 32mph
01:00: Clear- 16C- Wind gusts of 32mph
02:00: Clear- 15C- Wind gusts of 31mph
03:00: Clear- 15C- Wind gusts of 30mph
04:00: Clear- 14C- Wind gusts of 30mph
05:00: Clear- 14C- Wind gusts of 30mph
06:00: Clear- 14C- Wind gusts of 28mph
07:00: Sunny- 13C- Wind gusts of 27mph
08:00: Cloudy- 14C- Wind gusts of 26mph
09:00: Cloudy- 14C- Wind gusts of 29mph
10:00: Sunny- 16C- Wind gusts of 36mph
11:00: Cloudy- 18C- Wind gusts of 43mph
12:00: Cloudy- 18C- Wind gusts of 49mph
13:00:Cloudy- 18C- Wind gusts of 50mph
14:00:Cloudy- 17C- Wind gusts of 49mph
15:00:Sunny- 16C- Wind gusts of 48mph
16:00:Sunny- 15C- Wind gusts of 46mph
17:00:Sunny- 15C- Wind gusts of 43mph
18:00:Sunny- 15C- Wind gusts of 39mph
19:00:Sunny- 13C- Wind gusts of 36mph
20:00: Clear- 13C- Wind gusts of 31mph
21:00:Clear- 12C- Wind gusts of 30mph
22:00:Clear- 12C- Wind gusts of 28mph
23:00:Clear- 12C- Wind gusts of 28mph