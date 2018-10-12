Houghton Feast fun fair cancelled to due high winds

The fun fair at this year's Houghton Feast has been cancelled tonight due to high winds.

The fair was due to run this evening as well as tomorrow before the Feast celebration ends on Sunday.

However, a post on the Houghton Feast Facebook page reads: "Due to the high winds, the Houghton Feast fairground at Rectory Field will not be opening tonight.

"The fun fair will reopen on Saturday at 1pm as planned. ]

"Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause."

This year's Feast, which dates back hundreds of years, began last Friday.