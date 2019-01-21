Hotel Transylvania Tie-in deal is a winner for Sunderland’s Geo Journey

Portfolio Award winners Geo Journey have checked in at the Hotel Transylvania.

The creative company, which helps to educate children about the world, has launched a Hotel Transylvania 3-themed subscription box to tie in with the film’s arrival on DVD and Blu-ray.

Geo Journey, based at the North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC) in Sunderland, offers a subscription-based service for children aged four to 10, who receive monthly educational gift packs containing a journal, passport, souvenir, map and stickers, plus letters from the company mascots – an owl called Geo and a puppy named Atlas – who teach them about the world’s most interesting countries and cities.

To celebrate the release of family animation Hotel Transylvania 3, Geo Journey is launching a limited-edition subscription box themed around the movie, which includes a Hotel Transylvania 3 themed eye mask, stationery set and activity book – all contained in a mini suitcase.

Owner Christina Armstrong said: “I’ve always been a big fan of Hotel Transylvania so I was really excited to be presented with this opportunity.

“The movie is about monsters going on a cruise holiday while our product is about travelling around the world. There’s a definite synergy there and it’s a great fit for us.

“It’s amazing to be working on a Sony Pictures Home Entertainment release – it just goes to show how much our brand has grown over the past 12 months.”

Co-founder Fiona Waistell added: “A big part of this promotion for us is the amount of brand awareness we’ll be able to drive from being associated with a property like Hotel Transylvania 3. It’ll certainly help us grow our brand even further as we look to increase our subscribers.”

It has been a remarkable rise for the three-year-old firm which scooped the Business Education award at November’s Sunderland Echo Portfolio awards presentation evening.

“We have grown really quickly, so much so that last year we took on our own office space at the BIC to streamline our processes and house our increased levels of stock,” said Christina.

“Continued business growth meant it was essential to relocate into a larger and more accessible office space.

“We’re very proud to have achieved what we have and we’re very thankful for the support we’ve received.”