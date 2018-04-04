Hotel tees up new rooms as £1.8m expansion nears completion

A £1.8million hotel expansion that even includes a ‘presidential suite’ looks set to be unveiled in May.

The Mercure George Washington Hotel Golf and Spa is adding 22 new rooms to its complex, with work on track to be completed next month.

Guests of the Presidential Suite will have a large open plan lounge and a stand alone bath as part of their room

The Presidential Suite will feature a large lounge and open plan bathroom with its own stand alone bath.

A dozen Mercure Privilege rooms will be complete, with guests given access to their own balcony overlooking the hotel’s golf course, a lounge area and a large bathroom, with most fitted with a separate bath and shower.

Work is under way to complete nine superior rooms.

All will have 49in television screens and their own coffee machines.

It’s a real local affair, the whole design team, main contractor and bathroom contractors are all Wearside and South Tyneside based. Neel Chawla

Neel Chawla, is director of Ailantus Hotels, which runs the business and six other hotels.

He said: “We are proud to announce our 22 bedroom executive floor at the Mercure George Washington will be open in May this year.

“The floor will boast rooms sizes from 25sqm all the way up to our presidential suite of 48sqm.

“This project has been a long time in the making and we are thoroughly excited to launch this quality accommodation offering, which compliments the many other developments made at the hotel over the last three years.

There will be nine superior rooms once the new development is complete.

“It’s a real local affair, the whole design team, main contractor and bathroom contractors are all Wearside and South Tyneside based.”

The hotel, in High Usworth, awarded the contract to build the latest phase of its redevelopment to Sunderland firm Wearside Construction.

The project will take it from 103 rooms to 125 rooms and will create 15 new jobs.

It has been designed by Boldon-based Mario Minchella Architects, while the interior plans are by Interior DNA in Newcastle, with the team keen to ensure work is supported by local firms.

Construction work under way at the George Washington Hotel earlier this year.

The hotel, which as already welcomed a new driving range, the Orangery wedding venue and a pizzeria and smokehouse in recent years, has plans in the pipeline to update is spa.

The firm also runs the Quality Hotel in Boldon and Holiday Inn at Newcastle Gosforth, the Craiglands Hotel in Ilkley, Mercure Manchester Norton, Best Western Smokies Park in Oldham and Mere Court in Cheshire.