Hot coals charity challenge in aid of wildlife trust

A wildlife trust is preparing for its biggest ever fundraising event to support its ongoing work.

Durham Wildlife Trust is challenging people to be sponsored to walk on hot coals at its Rainton Meadows nature reserve, near Houghton, on Saturday, November 3.

It wants to raise at least £5,000 to help to finance the work of pony wardens for nine months.

They look after the trust’s grazing ponies by building fencing, maintaining their water troughs, transporting them between sites and looking after them throughout the year.

The same figure would also be enough to pay for an after-school club which could provide sessions and support for teachers to run wildlife education clubs for at least six months and engage and educate young people about wildlife for future generations.

Zoe Hull, head of operations and development at Durham Wildlife Trust, said: “Conserving and protecting wildlife is becoming increasingly challenging and Durham Wildlife Trust are at a crucial point.

"We need to bring in more money to help deliver our services which are vital to the future protection of wild spaces and wild animals which are treasured by so many.

“We urge people to get involved in the firewalk. People can also consider joining Durham Wildlife Trust as a member, which starts from as little as £2 a month.”

The event takes place as part of a wildlife friendly bonfire night from 6pm.

It costs £25 to join with fundraisers also asked to raise at least £100 for the trust.

The entry fee includes a participants’ seminar on the secrets of walking on hot coals and a free T-shirt.

A group participant discount offers five places for the price of four

Registrations can be made at dwtfirewalk.eventbrite.co.uk and for more information or for group bookings contact Ms Hull on zhull@durhamwt.co.uk