Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Catholic nun who has dedicated her life to caring for seafarers arriving in Sunderland Port has received a prestigious merchant navy award in recognition of her years of service.

Sr Mary Scholastica is a volunteer ship visitor with Stella Maris, a maritime charity that provides practical and pastoral support to seafarers and fishers in the UK and globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described as a “Powerhouse of Prayer”, Sr Scholastica has established and run the warm and welcoming seafarers centre in Sunderland Port for many years

Sister Mary Scholastica with her award

She is well-known in the Sunderland area and beyond for her compassionate work supporting seafarers including providing them with internet modems and goody bags of toothpaste and shampoo during her ship visits.

In recognition of her many years of excellent work, Sr Scholastica was one of the recipients of the 2023 Merchant Navy Welfare Board’s (MNWB) Award for Services to Seafarers’ Welfare.

She was recently presented with the award by Sarah Edward, a Port Welfare Committee Manager at MNWB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sr Scholastica thanked the Port of Sunderland Seafarers’ Welfare Mission, Sunderland Council, citizens, friends, and family for their unwavering generosity and support to help her carry out her work supporting seafarers.

She also acknowledged the friendship and gratitude of the many seafarers she has come across during her years of service.

Stella Maris CEO Tim Hill MBE said: "We congratulate Sr Scholastica on this well- deserved recognition.

"Our volunteers are a vital part of the charity and in ensuring that all seafarers and fishers receive a warm and friendly welcome in port and that their needs are supported."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stella Maris, formerly known as Apostleship of the Sea, is a registered UK charity and relies on voluntary donations to continue its work.

The charity's chaplains and ship visitors provide seafarers and fishers with pastoral and practical support, information and a listening ear.