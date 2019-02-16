Homes damaged on Seaham estate after shed fire spreads

A blaze has left a shed destroyed and two neighbouring homes damaged.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Seaham and Peterlee to the incident, which broke out in Fern Crecent, in Parkside, Seaham, at 1pm.

Four officers wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

The shed was left serverely damaged, while one house was left with what the service has deemed "moderate" damage and another with "slight" damage.

The crews were on the scene until 3.20pm.

A team from Peterlee was then dispatched to a rubbish fire in the rear of a property in Sixth Street in Horden.