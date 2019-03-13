High winds blow part of factory roof off amid Storm Gareth weather

Part of a factory roof was blown off as high winds struck last night.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service says that crews from Peterlee were called to Peterlee Glass Company on the North West Industrial Estate, in Peterlee.

Durham Police officers also attended the scene and have returned to reinspect the facility this morning.

No-one was hurt.

High winds have hit the North East over the past couple of days after Storm Gareth affected the UK.

A spokeswoman for Durham Police said: "We were alerted by the fire service at 7.40pm last night to a roof having been blown off Peterlee Glass Company, in North West Industrial Estate, due to strong winds.

"The road nearby has been closed to ensure the safety of those in the surrounding area, and a diversion has been put in place."

The service tweeted: "Last night crews from Peterlee were called to a factory on North West Industrial Estate after part of its roof had blown off.

"Together with @DurhamPolice crews ensured the factory was safe, returning this morning to reinspect. Fortunately no one was hurt.