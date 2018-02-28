HGV jack-knifes on busy North East road

A HGV has jack-knifed on the A690 at Houghton Cut this morning.

It has happened on the eastbound side of the road heading towards Sunderland.

The North East Live Traffic account tweeted: "A690 Houghton Cut in #HoughtonLeSpring.

"Police are making their way to the scene.

"Driving conditions are poor due to heavy snow and wind."

Northumbria Police has since tweeted: "Eastbound traffic on the A690 (Houghton Cut) is being diverted off at West Rainton onto the A182 because the road is currently blocked.

Cars stuck on Strawberry Bank in Sunderland this morning.

"This will lead to congestion and delays but please remain patient.

"We are doing all we can to get things moving."

A lorry has also jack-knifed at Seaham Grange, causing major delays along Seaham sea front and those trying to access the A19.

Dalton Park shopping centre, in Murton, will be closed for the day because of the conditions.

More heavy snow is set to fall throughout today and Wednesday according to forecasters.

Northumbria Police has said that the A1 between Chester-le-Street and Washington is set to be closed northbound for a short period of time as the roads are re-gritted and treated by Highways North East.

Officers say the move will cause some delays but will hopefully speed things up in the long term.