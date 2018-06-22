Hetton Carnival 'Doctors' highlight importance of the arts in well-being

'Doctors' will hit the street this weekend, to highlight the role of the arts in promoting well-being.

Sunderland Culture has commissioned artists from events company Celebration Station and performers Sophie Atkinson and Hannah Parsonage will take part in Hetton Carnival’s Great Place Culture Village this weekend.

The village will have a series of zones where families can take part in some incredible free activities led by leading regional and national artists.

Vicki Kennedy, Sunderland Culture’s Great Place Scheme Producer, said: "Our doctors will be talking to Carnival goers about how they’re feeling and ask them about what sort of arts activities they might like to try.

"Sophie and Hannah will then give them a ‘prescription’ of free local arts classes, sessions or workshops within the local area. These include craft clubs, singing groups, quilting sessions and barefoot walks along the beach.

"It might seem a bit of fun, but it’s well documented that arts and culture can have real and meaningful impacts on improving people’s health. An all-party House of Commons report recently highlighted an arts on prescription project that showed a 37 per cent drop in GP consultation rates, and a 27 per cent reduction in hospital admissions,” Vicki explained.

"This theatrical evaluation will ensure we can document the impact that our arts and cultural activities may have on those that have taken part, but will also shape the direction of our work in the coming years. We are committed to using the arts to improve heath and wellbeing for individuals, families and communities within the Coalfields area."

Hannah, who has worked for Celebration Station for two years, said: "We’re excited to be part of the Culture Village at Hetton Carnival and we’re really looking forward to the weekend. We hope as many people as possible will come and meet us in our Culture Village tent.”

The Culture Village will be the first large-scale event of Sunderland’s Great Place Scheme programme. Last year Sunderland Culture secured £1.25m of funding when the city was confirmed as one of 16 pilot areas for the Great Place Scheme, a joint fund from Arts Council England and Heritage Lottery Fund to put arts, culture and heritage at the heart of communities.

Culture Village theatre performances will include the Von Tuur Salon, a multisensory theatre show which uses your imagination to transport you to another place, and performances from Plunge Bloom, a street theatre company who will be performing in a pop-up allotment area.

Freelance illustrators and artists Set of Drawers will be setting up an illustration station inviting the community to contribute to a big drawing area on the theme of well-being.

And there will also be a series of workshops including sessions organized by Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens giving tips on how to get your garden growing.

Helen Connify, Capacity Building Manager for Sunderland Culture, said: "One of the main focuses of our Great Place Scheme is improving the health of people

living in the Coalfields area.

"The work of our Culture Village ‘doctors’ will highlight the many activities that are freely available in the Coalfields communities, and emphasise that link between arts and culture and healthier lives.”

Hetton Carnival is organised by Events2GoGo and will feature live music, carnival rides, charity stalls, a petting zoo, world street food, vintage cars, kite flying displays, a scarecrow hunt and some great activities for all the family. The Culture Village is being delivered by Vicki Kennedy and Rachel Hamer working alongside Events2GoGo, Springboard Hetton and the Friends of Hetton Lyons Park.

The Carnival starts at 10am on both Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24, with the fun finishing at 5pm on each day. Supervised parking will be available, with donations going to the Friends of Hetton Lyons Country Park.