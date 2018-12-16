Here's what the weather has in store after Storm Deirdre brings snow, gales and freezing rain

The worst of the severe weather brought to the North East this weekend by Storm Deirdre is now "out of the way", the Met Office has said.

Milder conditions arrived for much of the UK today, with the majority of weather warnings being lifted, and forecasters formally announced the end of Storm Deirdre by lunchtime.

The fourth named storm of the season brought freezing rain, strong gales and snow to large parts of the UK on Saturday, including the NorthEeast

Police forces across the country were left dealing with numerous reports of collisions triggered by icy conditions.

Storm Deirdre's arrival was also a blow to retailers on what should been a major pre-Christmas shopping day. Saturday footfall across UK high streets was down by 9.1% by 3pm, retail intelligence firm Springboard reported.

Met Office metereologist Steven Keats said Sunday's is "an improving picture".

"The worst of the weather is certainly out of the way now," he said. "We should be out of the woods for warnings.

"The main message is for a lot of places it's a marked improvement. "If you were stuck inside yesterday you can dare to venture out."

Some showers were still expected in northern and western Scotland, the South West and Wales, but this was more "typical" winter winter.

Monday morning commuters should "keep an eye out" for lingering ice patches, and unsettled conditions are forecast for the coming week.

In the North East, tonight will be cloudy with rain during the evening, then gradually becoming dry and cold overnight with clear spells developing, with frost and and areas of mist forming later in the night. Minimum temperature -1°C.

Tomorrow will see a dry, bright and chilly start, with mist soon clearing to leave a dry day with sunny spells, though turning cloudier and breezier through the afternoon, with rain arriving later. Maximum temperature 8°C.

The outlook for Tuesday is cloudy and wind,y with outbreaks of rain, but it will be milder than recent days.

Wednesday is expected to be brighter, cooler and less windy, with occasional showers, while Thursday is forecast to be bright with further showers and light winds.