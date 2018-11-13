Here is the winner of our Sunderland Echo Bonny Babies 2018 competition

She’s called Royalty-Beau - and now she has been officially crowned as the winner of our Bonny Babies competition.

Roaylty-Beau Boddy has been voted overall winner of the contest, as well as also winning the 0 to 18-month category.

Royalty-Beau Boddy, with her parents Tyler Rush and James Boddy.

The 10-month-old, from Downhill, was entered by parents Tyler Rush and James Boddy after they were stopped so many times by people struck by their smiley, happy tot.

They took her along to our photo shoot at the Bridges, with a huge 8,000 people joining in the online poll which led to her being hailed a winner after scooping 53% of the vote.

James, 25, who works as an assembly operator for Unipres, and is from Seaham, said: “We’re really proud of her.

“We’re over the moon,

We’d both like to thank everybody who voted for our precious little daughter, words can’t explain how proud and happy we are with the result. Tyler Rush

“We’ve been asking all our family and friends for their support and they’ve all been voting for her.

“I was always checking where she was in the competition at my breaks at work, I’m so pleased for her, really proud.”

“We decided to take her along and enter her, said Tyler.

“She was really good for the photographer, but she loves having her photo taken, she’s a good poser.

Another treasured photo of Royalty-Beau Boddy.

“We’re so pleased she won.”

Tyler and James will be presented with a canvas portrait of their girl as well as a £100 voucher courtesy of the Bridges, who helped us run the competition alongside photographer David Shilling.

Tyler, 21, added: “We’d both like to thank everybody who voted for our precious little daughter, words can’t explain how proud and happy we are with the result.”

The couple explained they came up with their baby’s distinctive title to express their love for their newborn.

Royalty-Beau Boddy, aged 10 months.

Tyler said: “We both liked really different names, but decided on Royalty because she’s our little princess and Beau because it means beautiful.

“We wanted something which would bring those together.

“She’s just bursting with personality, she loves music, loves to dance and she’s already taken her first steps,” Tyler, added.

“She’s always talking, smiling and laughing.

“Wherever we take her we get stopped by people commenting how beautiful she is.

“She’s certainly a character

“She loves Guess How Much I Love You the book and we’re always reading it to her.”

The couple have sent their thanks to all their family who have helped them then since Royalty-Beau’s birth.

Tyler added: “Her grandparents absolutely idolise her and everyone has been so supportive since she arrived.”

Royalty-Beau was one of three youngsters shortlisted from 300 entries, with more than 1,100 votes cast before the final three were announced.

Phoebe Louise Symons was voted number one in the 37 months-five years age group and took second place overall, with a 31% share of the vote, with Eliza Rose Simpson, who won the 19 to 36-month title, claiming 17% of entries in the final.

Both also receive a canvas print.