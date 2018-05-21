Help is out there for Sunderland dementia sufferers thanks to new advice line

Family and friends of Sunderland dementia suffers have been thrown a new lifeline.

A helpline offering much-needed advice and support has been launched today to mark the beginning of Dementia Action Week.

Coping with the news that someone you care about has dementia can be really hard emotionally. Vera Maw

Sunderland Carers Centre has set up a dedicated Dementia Advice Service, which offers information and guidance to the loved ones of people living with the heart-breaking condition.

The service will ensure that those who care for a person diagnosed with dementia can access information, advice and guidance about what to expect, other services that could help, or any other general questions or enquiries.

Callers will be able to connect with an advisor who can provide practical guidance or point them towards additional support.

Vera Maw, carer services manager at the centre, said: “Dementia is not only a devastating illness, it is a complex one and everyone’s experience of dealing with the condition and the challenges that come with it, is different.

“Coping with the news that someone you care about has dementia can be really hard emotionally, so we offer a listening ear, and answer some of the immediate questions that people may be left with after their loved one has received their diagnosis.”

Centre chief executive Graham Burt said: “For the family members and friends who may be tending to the needs of the person living with the condition, it can be so tough – not just practically but emotionally.”

To find out more, visit www.sunderlandcarers.co.uk, or call 549 3768 or call into the centre in Toward Road.