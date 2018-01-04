Heavy rain set to hit North East as weather warnings issued for UK

Have your say

The region is set to be hit by heavy rain today as weather warnings are put in place after Storm Eleanor.

The North East looks set to escape the 75mph winds forecast for elsewhere in the country, but those travelling today could face delays to land, air and sea transport - and further power outages are possible.

Scores of homes in Sunderland and County Durham were left without power after Storm Eleanor hit the region yesterday.

While we will escape the worst of the wind, heavy rain is forecast through this morning with outbreaks expected to persist through the afternoon.

It will become drier tonight, but colder, with frost developing and temperatures as low as -1.

Friday will be a brighter day, with some sunny spells but scattered showers developing by the afternoon and perhaps some longer outbreaks of rain, wintry on hills, by the evening.

The maximum temperature tomorrow will be 6 °C.

The outlook for the weekend is for a windy and colder Saturday, with sunny spells, but also occasional sleet or snow showers.

Sunday looks set to be drier with lighter winds, but staying cold with severe overnight frosts possible.