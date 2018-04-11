Heather Small and Atomic Kitten announced as South Tyneside Festival acts

Pop act Atomic Kitten and M People singer Heather Small have been confirmed as the next performers lined up for this summer's South Tyneside Festival.

The acts will appear at Bents Park in South Shields on Sunday, July 29.

Heather Small will appear at the South Tyneside Festival this summer.

The celebrations will run from noon until 5pm, with entry free, but £5 priority tickets available to those who want to secure themselves a place in the audience.

Heather will be making a return to the festival after performing as part of 2014's celebrations, while Atomic Kitten appeared in 2015.

South Tyneside Council has already announced the first act to perform this year will be Pixie Lott.

She will appear on Sunday, July 8, when the run of four concerts is launched.

The stars to take to the stage in the middle weekends are still to be announced.

