Heartbroken mum vows to never give up looking for son missing for three years

A heartbroken Sunderland mum has vowed to never give up looking for her missing son who she hasn’t seen for three years.

Callum Young was just 22 when he vanised without a trace three years ago today leaving his family devastated.

Colleen Young appealing for her son to return home.

As she marks three years of heartbreak, mum, Colleen Young, says it is only her other four children and her newborn granddaughter that keeps her going.

Colleen, 46, last saw her son, a former pupil at Southmoor Academy, the day before he went missing and said there was no sign at all there was anything wrong.

However, when family tried to contact him in the following days they became concerned and reported him missing from his Hylton Road home on August 30, 2015.

Coleen said: “It is so hard. He is on my mind from the moment I wake up until the moment I go to bed.

He is on my mind from the moment I wake up until the moment I go to bed Colleen Young

“He was a proper mammy’s boy, he would phone me every day. He was great with the family and there had been no arguments.

“His sister has just had a baby, his niece, she is amazing and he is missing this. She is keeping me busy and keeps me going really.”

Despite extensive inquiries by Northumbria Police and appeals for help by his family and friends, Callum has not been in touch and no information on his whereabouts has been forthcoming.

Colleen said: “He didn’t take any of his things with him and his bank account has never been touched.

Callum Young has been missing from home for three years.

“It is just a waiting game to see if anything comes up. I will never give up hope of finding him. I am just stuck, it breaks my heart and you can’t move on.”

The devasted mum said Callum had a large group of friends and none of them have heard from him either. He was last seen on August 26, 2015, and Colleen hopes someone will know where he is.

She said: “I just keep hoping by seeing his face it will jog someone’s memory that they might have seen him.”

Police have reassured Colleen they will never close the case into his disappearance, but without any new leads to go on it is hard to move forward.

Callum Young

Colleen said her son’s disappearance was totally out of character and although she wracks her mind constantly, she cannot think of a reason why he would vanish.

She said she just wants him to come home, or for him, or anyone who might know where he is, to let the family know he is alright.

Anyone with information on Callum’s whereabouts should contact Northumbria Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 474 300815.