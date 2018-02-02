You share your experiences at Sunderland's maternity unit as service praised in survey

Dozens of parents have got in touch with the Echo to share their experiences of giving birth in Sunderland.

It's been announced this week that City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust is the best-performing trust across the whole of the North East and North Cumbria when it comes to the care and attention women received in hospital after the birth of their babies.

This is according to a patient satisfaction survey.

Maternity services at Sunderland Royal Hospital also scored highly in a number of areas across the survey

This included women feeling that staff responded quickly if attention was needed after the birth of their babies, women feeling that they received the information and explanations they needed after the birth of their babies, partners being involved as much as they wanted, and being treated with respect and dignity during labour and birth.

You've been sharing your own positive stories with us about time spent in the care of Sunderland's maternity services..

Vicky Robinson: "We’re so lucky to have a Maternity Unit where each new mother can have a private room (couldn’t imagine being on a shared ward) and where partners are allowed to stay over. I had a great experience there."

Katie Oxberry: "Having your own room and bathroom was invaluable. Especially with a baby who struggled to feed.

"They spotted his tongue tie straight away and booked him into have it cut the day after we were discharged. Couldn’t fault the midwives (Gemma and Mary) and the breastfeeding support team through either of my deliveries."

Stacie Forster: "They are the best we had our daughter born asleep last week and we stayed in the Louis suite. I can't thank the staff enough for their help and support in a difficult time they are [a] truly amazing team."

Selina Walker: "I had a baby here nine days ago. The midwives were amazing couldn’t fault them at all.

"I was very poorly after I had my son and someone stayed with me all the time until I got my strength back to look after him myself. The students are also a credit to them."

Jessica Taylor: "The birth pool rooms were beautiful and the midwives did everything they could to make a long and tricky labour more bare-able. Well done Sunderland maternity ward."

Stephanie Hall: "I gave birth to my daughter here and for being rather scared as it was my first baby I couldn't fault the staff and my midwife for the support and care they provided!

"Even just to have my own room and privacy was amazing but even the pace they move at when things didn't go quite to plan. They deserve the recognition completely for their hard work!"

Laura Nellie Bell: "Two brilliant experiences here. Lovely to see their tireless work being praised. It certainly makes a change."

Hannah Grain - Thorne: "Yay. Had such an amazing experience with Sunderland maternity ward.

"Was great to have a midwife who knew me all the way through then actually help me give birth."

Mik Richardson: "Congratulations to all the amazing midwives at Sunderland Royal Hospital. Be proud of the work you do!"

Louise Bates: "It really makes a difference when you have a team like they have here, I’ve had nothing but good experiences, couldn’t praise them more."

Jo Lawrence: "Fabulous team! I’ve had three children there, all amazing experiences."