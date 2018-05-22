Woman who fought off cancer calls on fellow ladies to enter Sunderland’s Race for Life

A Wearside woman who has bravely battled life-threatening cancer is calling on other ladies to step out for this year’s Race for Life.

More than 1,500 women have already signed up to take part in the event on Sunday, June 3, at Herrington Country Park, including Denice Walker, 58, who knows all too well how important the events are for funding life-saving research into cancer.

Denice Walker completing Race for Life Sunderland last year - just a year after surgery for cancer.

Denice, from Washington, who will be guest of honour at the 5k and 10k runs, was diagnosed in February 2016 with stage three cancer of the oesophagus.

The civil servant was prompted to go see her GP after vomiting over her husband on a weekend away.

Denice was then referred for an endoscopy which revealed a lump.

She was given the results that she had stage three oesophageal cancer and a few lymph nodes were also affected.

“Hearing that news was like the world had stopped,” said Denice.

“In a split second time stood still. Inside I felt completely numb.

“It was the loneliest place in the world.”

Denice began chemotherapy ahead of one of the most invasive surgical procedures possible, which sees the removal of the oesophagus and the stomach pulled up into the chest to form a new oesophagus.

After completing the first round of chemo, Denice was scheduled for her 11-hour operation in July, which removed 80% of her oesophagus.

She said: “My operation took 10 and a half hours and the doctors predicted a 15 days stay, but I was home in six days.

“I even have to sleep at a 45 degree angle now, but I managed to build up my strength by walking a bit each day and four weeks later I was ready to start my second round of chemotherapy.”

Denice took part in 2017’s Race for Life and is back again this year.

“I am very conscious that even 10-12 years ago the outlook for my diagnosis would have been different and I might not have even been able to survive the surgery.

“Research really has saved my life.

“The oncologist and surgeon are pleased with my progress.

“They can’t give the all clear, unfortunately this type of cancer has a high reoccurrence rate, but I am still fighting and I am here.”

Entry to Race for Life closes on Friday, June 1, and women can sign up at raceforlife.org.