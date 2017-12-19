Which pharmacies are open in Sunderland and County Durham over Christmas and New Year?

Patients are being urged to stock up on medication for the Christmas and New Year period.

NHS England is urging people to carefully consider their health needs and stock up on medicines or prescriptions they might need.

Pharmacies can help with less-serious complaints, which may save a trip to your GP of A&E department.

And they advise anyone with a non-emergency health issue to see a pharmacist or make an appointment to see a GP over the festive period, or call NHS 111, rather than attending A&E.

Although some GP practices are closed over the festive period, a new scheme to improve patient access means people in the North East will be able to see a GP in the evening, over the weekend and over bank holidays.

Here's a guide to what's open and when:

SUNDERLAND AREA

People are urged to stock up on urgent medication and prescriptions before Christmas.

ASDA PHARMACY, Leechmere Road Industrial Estate, Grangetown, Sunderland, SR2 9TT, 0191 568 9110

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Day: 9am-8pm.

ASDA PHARMACY, Washington Centre, Washington, NE38 7NF, 0191 497 2410

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-6pm.

BLUE HOUSE PHARMACY, Blue House Lane, Washington, Tyne and Wear, NE37 2TE, 0191 4164212

Christmas Day: Noon-2pm.

Boxing Day: Closed.

New Year's Day: Closed

BOOTS, 45 The Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland, SR1 3LF, 0191 567 0933

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 8am-1pm, 2pm-6pm.

New Year's Day: Closed.

G WHITFIELD LIMITED, 1a Church Street, Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne & Wear, DH4 4DN, 0191 584 2150

Christmas Day: 10am-noon.

Boxing Day: Closed.

New Year's Day: Closed.

LLOYDS PHARMACY, 50 Borough Road, Hendon, Sunderland, SR1 1AE, 0191 565 3451

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 8am-6pm.

New Year's Day: Closed.

LLOYDS PHARMACY, Silksworth Lane, Silksworth, Sunderland, SR3 1PD, 0191 511 0365

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 10am-5pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-6pm.

LLOYDS PHARMACY, Riverside Road, Sunderland, SR5 3JG, 0191 553 8030

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 10am-5pm, 6pm-8pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-4pm.

RIVERVIEW HEALTH CENTRE PHARMACY, Riverview Health Centre, Borough Road, Hendon, Sunderland, SR1 2HJ, 0191 567 2560

Christmas Day: 4pm-6pm.

Boxing Day: Closed

New Year's Day: Closed

ROWLANDS PHARMACY, Pallion Health Centre, Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR4 7XA, 0191 514 1915

Christmas Day: 2pm-4pm.

Boxing Day: Closed.

New Year's Day: Closed.

EAST DURHAM

ASDA PHARMACY, Byron Place, South Terrace, Seaham, Co Durham, SR7 7HN, 0191 5136219

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm

New Year's Day: 10am-6pm.

ASDA PHARMACY, Surtees Road, Peterlee, SR8 5HA, 0191 587 8510

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-6pm.

BOOTS, 30-32 The Chare, Peterlee, Co Durham, SR8 1AE, 0191 586 2640

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10am-3pm.

New Year's Day: Closed.

EILBECK HARBOUR PHARMACY, Seaham Primary Care Centre, St Johns Square, Seaham, SR7 7JE, 0191 581 3203

Christmas Day: 11am-1pm.

Boxing Day: Closed.

New Year's Day: Closed.

NORTH DURHAM

ASDA PHARMACY, Front Street, Stanley, Co Durham, DH9 0NB, 01207 288810.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-6pm.

BOOTS, Unit B, Arnison Centre Retail Park, Pity Me, Durham, DH1 5GB, 0191 3869618.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 8am-2pm, 3pm-6pm.

New Year's Day: Closed .

BOOTS, Unit 9, Durham City Retail Park, McIntyre Way, Belmont, Durham, DH1 2RP, 0191 3740664.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 10am-5pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-5pm.

BOOTS, 2-5 Market Place, Durham, DH1 3NB, 0191 3842213.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10am-5pm.

New Year's Day: Closed.

BOOTS, 53 Front Street, Stanley, County Durham, DH9 0SY, 01207 232353.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 11am-3pm

New Year's Day: Closed.

BOOTS, 8-9 St.Cuthberts Walk, Chester-le-Street, Co Durham, DH3 3YQ, 0191 388 6262.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 11am-4pm.

New Year's Day: Closed.

LLOYDS PHARMACY, Arnison Retail Centre, Pity Me, Durham, DH1 5GD, 0191 386 2961 or 0191 3334606

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 10am-5pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-4pm.

* For parents and carers, the NHS child health app is an excellent source of information and advice and it is free to download. It can help you recognise when your child is ill and gives guidance on when and where to seek further treatment. You can download it from Google Play or Apple’s App Store.

** People can access information about walk-in centres, urgent care centres or minor injuries units by calling 111 or logging onto The NHS Choices website www.nhs.uk. Type in your postcode to find your nearest services.