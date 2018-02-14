Valentine's Day leads to mini baby boom, NHS data shows

Valentine's Day leads to a small - but noticeable - baby boom, figures have shown.

NHS England said there was a 5% rise in conceptions in the period surrounding February 14.

...

Data from 2015 showed there was an average of 15,427 conceptions each week, rising to 16,263 in the week around Valentine's Day.

More than 16,300 babies were conceived the following week, NHS England said.

Sarah-Jane Marsh, chairwoman of the Maternity Transformation Programme at NHS England, said: "Love is most definitely in the air at this time of year and it is fantastic to learn that the NHS sees a mini baby boom nine months later - bringing with it great joy to families across the nation."