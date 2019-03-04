Tips to keep your fitness regime while travelling – Katie Bulmer-Cooke

This last week or so has been packed with travel for me. I love my work, because it takes me to so many different places, but the flip side to that is that it can really play havoc with my gym routine ... and while I’m still grafting to get my baby weight off it’s not ideal.

I know I’m not alone, as I chat to a lot of people who regularly travel in and out of our glorious city for work, so I thought I’d share my top tips to maintaining a good exercise routine when you’re travelling ... whether it be for work or for fun!

I’ve had many clients over the years fall foul of a break in routine due to travel, having previously been doing so well at clocking up the exercise sessions and making well balanced food choices.

Many people struggle to maintain their good habits when taken out of their regular routine, and dumped into a hotel with little or no fitness facilities and no access to a kitchen to rustle up something healthy, so here are my top tips to travelling and still making good progress.

First up, use your hotel room as your gym. You can use the end of the bed or a chair to perform exercises such as dips and press ups.

You can also throw a resistance band in your travel bag as it is a very versatile piece of kit that is extremely light weight and takes up next to no space.

Next, when it comes to food and eating out while you’re away, don’t get stressed about not being in full control due to not being able to cook for yourself. Instead, look through the menu and make the best choice you can.

In addition, you can ask the restaurant to swap and change some of the dishes they have set on their menu.

For example, ask to switch the chips for a portion of vegetables. As we say in sunny Sunderland, ‘shy bairns get nowt’, so don’t hang back when it comes to asking the chef to rustle up something a little different, especially if it’s going to help you stay on track.

Finally, be organised. It’s inevitable that, when travelling, some things will be out of your control, such as the buffet at a work meeting or the lack of gym facilities at the hotel, so just do the best you can with what you’ve got.

Plan ahead by checking out the hotel restaurant menu in advance and choose your options.

Schedule your workouts both in the run up to your trip and afterwards, and look in advance to see if the hotel has a gym.

If not, then favourite some YouTube workouts that you can do in your room or work with a trainer who can prepare you a workout you can take with you.

Travelling doesn’t mean you have to let your good habits go, and you really can stay fit and active wherever your travels take you.