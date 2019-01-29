Three urgent care centres will close as overhaul of services in Sunderland is approved

Have your say

NHS chiefs have approved plans to overhaul urgent care services in Sunderland.

Under the scheme, current urgent care services offered at walk-in centres in Houghton, Washington and Bunny Hill in Sunderland will be shut down.

Instead, under proposals put to public consultation last year, patients will be sent to Pallion Health Centre, or offered extended hours GP appointments.

But, following concerns raised about travel, bosses at Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said they would also include injury provision in Houghton and Washington.

However, this will only be available by appointment.

James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service