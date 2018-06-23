Thousands raised for Great North Air Ambulance at charity ball

Supporters of the Great North Air Ambulance have helped the charity raise thousands at its annual Air Angels ball.

More than £18,000 was raised at the Great North Air Ambulance Service's (GNAAS) 2018 event, which was held at the Hilton hotel in Gateshead.

Suppoerts, patients and staff all attended the event. One patient was Stephanie Wilkinson, of Alnwick, who was airlifted with severe injuries last year, and who joined host, ITV news anchor Pam Royle, on stage.

Miss Wilkinson, who recently got engaged to partner Ben Smith, said: “I have to admit it wasn’t easy to watch but it’s all for a good cause.

“It was a wonderful night and I can’t thank GNAAS enough for saving my life that day.”

Ms Royle, who is patron of GNAAS, said: "Congratulations to everyone at GNAAS on a very enjoyable, well-planned and hugely successful night at the Hilton hotel Gateshead on Saturday.

Gordon Ingram, Pam Royle, and GNAAS doctors Sebastian Bourn and Laura Duffy.

"It was good to see so many of our regular attendees there and some new ones too.

“One of the great highlights of the evening for me was meeting Steph who was airlifted from a horrendous car crash last September.

“The film of her rescue showed her trapped and being extricated from the car she was a passenger in.

"We all witnessed her astonishing bravery and calm knowing she was in safe hands.

Pam Royle and Stephanie Wilkinson.

“To see the skillful work of the GNAAS crew and fire and rescue teams was awe inspiring. We are so fortunate to have these incredible people to help us.

"Thank you for the work that you do to save so many lives."

Next year's Air Angels Ball takes place on June 15, 2019. Click here for more information or call 01325 487263.

Ben Smith and Stephanie Wilkinson.