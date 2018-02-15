The Sunderland stroke survivor who became an award winner - and an ambassador for hundreds of others

A Sunderland dad loves it when the light shines on his dining room - because the rays glint on his Best of Health trophy.

Inspirational Steven Hogg was the winner of Customer Service/ Unsung Hero category at last year’s awards finale.

He described the event as “very well organised” and admitted he was totally shocked to be announced as a winner.

“They read out all the names and mine was last. But then they said my name and I had won. I didn’t expect it.”

Judges loved the story of Steven’s fightback from a stroke to help others in the same situation.

Now, he helps with research to make sure stroke services are delivered in the way that patients like himself want. He also volunteers for the Stroke Association, helping several stroke survivors, and is an ambassador for City Hospitals Sunderland.

Steven has his trophy on show in the dining room of his home. “When it is sunny, the light shines through it,” he said.

He suffered his first stroke in April 2005 when he was 47.

He lost mobility in his right arm and had to learn how to speak and walk again before returning to his home.

Now, he even travels to London for meetings as an ambassador to discuss how to best help people who have had a stroke.

He urged Sunderland Echo readers to nominate worthy causes for this year’s competition.

he sponsors for this year’s awards are South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, and the Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.

We thank them all for their fantastic backing and watch out for more information on each in the weeks to come.

In the meantime, we need your entries to truly reward those who deserve praise.

The deadline for all nominations is Monday, April 2, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The grand final will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, April 26.

