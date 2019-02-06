The award winner who is loved by Sunderland’s new mums

An award-winning health stalwart has praised the Sunderland Echo Best of Health Awards for “recognising excellence.”

Janette Johnson is the Ante-Natal And Newborn Screening Co-ordinator, And Senior Midwife Ultra Sonographer within the City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

Janette Johnson who has backed this year's Best of Health Awards.

She provides the overview for all screening programmes in the ante-natal and new-born baby sections.

What a career it has been for Janette who has been in the NHS for 32 years and counting. And it’s been a career which has been entirely based in the Sunderland area.

She trained as a nurse in Sunderland and went into general surgery before moving into midwifery.

She has seen enormous changes in the NHS and said: “They have been for the better.”

It is nice to see women who delivered here and their children have come back and delivered here Janette Johnson

Her department has more than 110 midwives, more than 20 healthcare assistants and helps 3,600 women a year.

She admits to having “very high job satisfaction” and added: “I like the fact that I look after women in my locality that, over a period of time, we can see improve in their health and wellbeing - and that we can affect the health of future generations.

“It is nice to see women who delivered here and their children have come back and delivered here.”

Janette shared the competition’s 2017 Midwife of the Year title with colleague Catherine Carter and they were hailed at the time as “a credit to Sunderland maternity unit.”

Janette Johnson who has backed this year's Best of Health Awards.

The nomination for the two said: “These two midwives work so hard in their roles, making sure that the mums are looked after from a screening point of view which, at times, can be very hard for them but they just dust themselves down and get on with their jobs.”

Now Janette is looking forward to seeing who wins this year’s competition and urged people to nominate their health heroes.

She said: “It has always been well received, it is well attended and an opportunity for both the public and our colleagues to recognise excellence in practice.”

THE SPONSORS.

The 2017 Midwife of the Year award winners Janette Johnson and Catherine Carter.

Once again the Shields Gazette and Sunderland Echo is holding the annual awards in partnership with South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

The sponsors for this year’s awards include Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), and East Coast Fitness.

THE TIMELINE.

The deadline for all nominations to be submitted is Friday, April 5, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The final will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, May 9.

HOW TO ENTER.

To nominate, send your name, address and phone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

And send a detailed reason as to why you think your nominated person or organisation should be choen as the winner.

There are three ways you can nominate;

* Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk .

* Send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

* Nominate online. Visit the website at http://www.nehealthawards.co.uk.

THE CATEGORIES.

l GP or GP Practice of the Year.

l Dentist or Dental Practice of the Year.

l Pharmacist or Pharmacy of the Year.

l Hospital Doctor of the Year.

l Nurse of the Year.

l Optometrist of the Year.

l Therapist of the Year.

l Midwife of the Year.

l Care Worker of the Year.

l Customer Service/Unsung Hero of the Year.

l Community Healthcare Initiative Year.

l Healthier Lifestyle Award.

l Mental Wellbeing Award.

l Lifetime Achievement Award.