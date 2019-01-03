'That's hard work and dedication for you' - support for Sunderland mum after 9-stone weight loss

Have your say

Inspirational, beautiful and dedicated.

Those are just some of the words being used by Echo readers to describe Sunderland mum Sheila Smith after she lost more than nine stone after fearing she would not reach her 50th birthday.

Sheila was shocked into action by warnings over her high blood pressure.

Forty-four-year-old Sheila tipped the scales at 20st 6lb, and took a size 28-30 in clothes.

She was warned by doctors about her high blood pressure - but turned her life around with Slimming World. She is now a size 8-10.

Dozens of people shared messages of support for Sheila on social media, praising her determination to start 2019 feeling fitter and healthier.

She's swapped takeaways and biscuits for fresh fruit, vegetables and home cooking - and look at her incredible transformation.

Sheila is looking forward to a healthier future.

Here are some of your messages for Sheila from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Karen Quinn Chris Hall: "Wow well done Sheila, fantastic. I just cannot believe it's the same woman. Big congratulations."

Kae Barker: "Amazing achievement! You should be so proud."

Louise Pallister: "Wow looks unreal."

Mira Chatterjee: "Absolutely amazing Sheila ... so much determination ... you're beautiful inside and out."

Jane Swinhoe: "Wow well done. I think I recognise you from a few years ago. You look amazing. I need to do something too."

Annie Mac: "Beautiful Shelia! Amazing."

Mary Newton: "Well done, inspirational."

Marion Frary: "Well done Sheila, you’re a star."

Emily King: "So proud of Sheila. Thank you for printing her story. Such an inspiring member."

Deborah Simpson McGuigan: "Way to go girl you look amazing!"

Rachel Patterson: "Well done ... perfect inspiration."

Shaun Wind: "Well done to the lass that's hard work and dedication for you."