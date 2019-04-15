Sunderland personal trainer Katie Bulmer-Cooke on how sticking to healthy habits will help weight loss

It’s the time of year when many people are thinking about changing their habits in a bid to shift some unwanted pounds, and social media is full of crazy diets promising a quick fix ahead of the holiday season.

There’s no doubt it’s easy to get sucked into the hype and the idea of getting the results you want in super quick time, but if you want your results to last and you want to improve your overall health along side them, then opting for extreme, quick-fix solutions should be avoided for sure.

So in this week’s edition of my column I’m putting my personal trainer hat on again and sharing the sensible way to reduce your body fat percentage when it comes to what and how you eat.

First off you need to get in a calorie deficit. Put simply, you have to look at your energy balance and burn more energy than you consume. Next, it’s imperative that your calorie deficit is sustainable.

A lot of people begin with crash diets and really aggressive calorie deficits that simply aren’t sustainable for anyone.

Make sure that you are eating as much as possible and exercising as little as possible, whilst maintaining a calorie deficit.

This will enable you to lose weight over a longer period of time, without feeling like the whole process is a full-time job!

The next step is finding a way of eating that is a sustainable way of creating a calorie deficit for you personally.

It doesn’t matter whether it’s vegan, low carb, vegetarian, low fat ... as long as you are giving your body the nutrients it requires and you can maintain the style comfortably then you’re on the right track.

It may sound obvious, but don’t eat things you don’t like. Just because someone else says they like something or an article lists it was a ‘super-food’ doesn’t mean it has to find it’s way onto your plate.

No one ever sustained things that they didn’t enjoy, so have a little bit of what you like while maintaining your calorie deficit, and you instantly increase your chances of being able to sustain it for a long period of time.

Finally, we are all human and we will slip up from time to time ... it happens!

If you do have a bump in the diet road, then don’t write off the rest of the week. It’s like the packet of biscuits analogy, just because you eat one, doesn’t mean you have to finish the packet!

You may not lose any weight for a week, maybe a couple of weeks even, but if you can be consistent with these steps then you will get results.

You can’t always say when, and each week won’t be the same, but stick at your healthy habits and you will get there.