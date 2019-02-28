Sunderland nursing students in line for national awards

University student nurses and lecturers in the city are in line to clinch two national awards.

The University Of Sunderland continues to lead the way in offering the highest level nursing programmes after being nominated for two prestigious Student Nursing Times Awards.

Students nurses in action.

The university has been shortlisted in the Nurse Education Provider of the Year (Pre-reg) and for Partnership of the Year.

These awards celebrate the very best in nurse education, recognises and rewards brilliant educational establishments and honours those who are committed to developing new nursing talent.

Sue Brent, Head of the Sunderland School of Nursing, said: “I’m delighted we have been shortlisted in two categories. Our students entered us into the Nurse Education Provider of the Year (Pre-registration) category.

“Senior Lecturer Lesley Scott and our PCPIs who are on the mental health vocational pathway, with Northumberland Tyne and Wear Mental Health NHS Trust, were also shortlisted in the Partnership of the Year category.

I am delighted we have been shortlisted in two categories Sue Brent

“The teams we work with have a real passion for what they do and we are wholly committed to delivering high quality, job-ready graduates who will make a real difference to patient care.

“As our school continues to grow, we are looking forward to continuing the exciting developments with our students and partner trusts over the coming years.”

The awards have had a record breaking year with more than 400 talented student nurses, education providers, and mentors entering.

Sunderland finalists will now present to members of the 34-strong panel of esteemed educational professionals.

The University of Sunderland has been nominated for two Student Nursing Times Awards.

The nomination for Nurse Education provider of the Year (Pre-reg) was led by second year Adult Nursing Practice student Stacy Humphrey.

As part of her nomination, Stacy, 21 from Fulwell, said: “I couldn’t imagine a better start to my nursing career than being at the University of Sunderland.

“We have fantastic support all year round, both in university and out on clinical placement. We can contact our personal tutors at any time.

“We have also recently set up the Nursing Society within the University. With the Society we have gained members from all cohorts and branches of nursing which allows us to meet new people and support each other.”

Student nurse Stacy Humphrey from the University of Sunderland.

Stacy took up a place on the University of Sunderland’s Adult Nursing Practice programme after she attended an open day.

She had initially thought about becoming a teacher, but was impressed by the nursing courses on offer.

Stacy, a former Monkwearmouth Academy pupil, is sure she made the right decision, especially after being nominated for a National Student Nursing Congress Award which aims to highlight those who show a genuine passion for nursing, who go the extra mile, and who strive to make things better.

Winners of this year’s Students Nursing Times Awards will be announced on April 26 at the Grosvenor House on Park Lane, London, where over 650 nurse education professionals, student nurses and nurse leaders will gather to reward the students and establishments shaping the future of nursing.