Sunderland hospice searching for Great North Runners to join half marathon team

A hospice supporting patients with life-limiting illnesses is searching for runners to take on a half marathon in its name.

St Benedict's Hospice, in Ryhope, still has places remaining for the 2019 Great North Run, which takes place on September 8.

The world's most famous half marathon, the Great North Run is attended by tens of thousands of runners each year - and just as many spectators.

Ballot places for the race have already been allocated, but there is still room left on Team Benedict if you would like to take part.

A post on the Great North Run event page on Facebook on Saturday (April 6) confirmed that places were still available.

Great North runners head across the Tyne Bridge.

Accompanying information on the hospice website said: "We have a limited number of guaranteed places available for the 2019 Simply Health Great North Run which will be held on Sunday 8th September and we would love to have you as part of Team Benedict."

The registration fee to run for St Benedict's Hospice is £56 and runners are asked to raise at least £280 in sponsorship.

St Benedict's has just announced that Loose Women presenter and actress Denise Welch is joining the team as an ambassador, following a recent visit to the hospice.

The first hospice in the North East of England, St Benedict's began its work in Sunderland in 1980, before officially becoming a hospice in 1984.

For more information visit the St Benedict's Hospice website here.