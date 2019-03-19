Sunderland girl bids for health award - and now she’s up against her sister!

Sisters, sisters. There were never such devoted sisters.

And now they are both in the running for the same category of our Best of Health Awards.

Boots Pharmacy technician Natalie Laing, nominated for Best of Health Award for being friendly and accommodating.

Chloe Laing, 25, becomes the latest entry in this year’s competition just weeks after 33-year-old big sister Natalie - who works as a technician at Boots pharmacy in Park Lane, Sunderland - was nominated.

But the similarities don’t end there for these two dedicated workers. Both used to work in bars, and both used to work for a jewellers. And both have won glowing praise for their excellence in their pharmacy roles.

Chloe, who works in the dispensary at Tullochs Pharmacy in the Pennywell Shopping Centre, said: “I was over the moon for Natalie when she was nominated. She deserves it because she works so hard.

“I don’t know what to say about being nominated. I’m shocked!”

But the nomination for Chloe did not lack for words. It said: “She has become a vital cog in our little team, we all absolutely love her.”

“Week in week out,” it added, “she delivers 100 per cent to ensure the patients medications are sorted and ready to go...how she remembers so much from changes to preferences is phenomenal.

“Her attitude and patience with customers is outstanding, there are numerous people who will only deal with Chloe which I believe speaks volumes of her ability to engage and help them.”

Chloe admitted she loved her job and thinks about how she can make a difference even when she is not at work.

Chloe Laing who has been nominated for a Best of Health Award. Picture by FRANK REID.

She added: “I would be speechless if I won.”

The nominations are streaming in for this year’s competition but we want even more.

We shall be aiming to report on most of the nominated causes in the weeks to come.

That way, the top-class workers in our health profession get the recognition they deserve, whether or not they pick up an award at the end of the competition.

We need your nominations in the categories listed below.

Nominations can come from all sources. It can come from the health service professionals themselves, their colleagues, from members of the public – or from anyone who feels they know someone who deserves to be rewarded.

Once nominations come in, it will be up to a panel of judges to decide on a shortlist.

Then it is on to the finals night which will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, May 9.

We want you to nominate your own health heroes and here are some details of this year’s competition.

THE SPONSORS.

Once again the Shields Gazette and Sunderland Echo are holding the annual awards in partnership with South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust. The sponsors for this year’s awards include Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), the Wonderful Wig Company and East Coast Fitness.

THE TIMELINE.

The deadline for all nominations to be submitted is Friday, April 5, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The final will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, May 9.

HOW TO ENTER.

To nominate, send your name, address and phone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known). Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into. And send a detailed reason as to why you think your nominated person or organisation should be chosen as the winner.

There are three ways you can nominate:

lEmail those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk .

lSend them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

lNominate online. Visit the website at http://www.nehealthawards.co.uk.

THE CATEGORIES.

l GP or GP Practice of the Year.

l Dentist or Dental Practice of the Year.

l Pharmacist or Pharmacy of the Year.

l Hospital Doctor of the Year.

l Nurse of the Year.

l Optometrist of the Year.

l Therapist of the Year.

l Midwife of the Year.

l Care Worker of the Year.

l Customer Service/Unsung Hero of the Year.

l Community Healthcare Initiative Year.

l Healthier Lifestyle Award.

l Mental Wellbeing Award.

l Lifetime Achievement Award.