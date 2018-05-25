Sunderland charity walkers raise £800 for British Heart Foudnation

Beautiful weather brought out charity fund-raisers for a seafront walk to generate cash for a healthy heart organisation.

The Sunderland branch of the British Heart Foundation (BHF) held its annual Roker Ramble.

There were more than 30 walkers taking part in the event, and according to organisers more than £800 has been brought in for the good cause.

The gentle walk began from the Roker Hotel before venturing around Roker Park and back.

Michael Roper, secretary of the BHF’s Sunderland branch and someone who has suffered from heart problems for more than 20 years, said: “It has been a great success thanks to the weather.

“We had a good turnout and bit of banter with some Wolves supporters who were staying at the hotel.

“We had around 30 odd walkers, for which we would like to say a big thank you for their support.

“It’s estimated that roughly £800 plus has been donated through sponsorship.

“Wessington Dental had a team of six along with our regular supporters who join us every year, without them the walk would not be the success that it is.”

Michael, of Pennywell, passed on his thanks to those that took the time to take part and donate while also renewing calls for new volunteers for the branch to get in touch.

“The funds that will be raised will help fund vital research into heart and cardiovascular disease , which sees 37.000 people in this area suffering from heart related problems.

“As a branch of solely volunteers we are in need of volunteers young & not so young to help us continue to hold events like the Ramble and hold collections, a lot of people will know someone with heart-related problems so why not come on board and help raise the funds to save lives.

“Thank you to everyone who sponsored our Roker Ramblers.”

Those who are interested in becoming volunteers can email belln@bhf.org.uk or mickroper1950@hotmail.co.uk.

A presentation night for those who took part in the Roker Ramble is due to be held at St Aidan’s Parish Centre, in New Herrington, on Saturday, June 23.