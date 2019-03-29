Sunderland care home staff delighted after being rated ‘outstanding’ by inspectors

Staff at a Wearside care home are celebrating top marks after a watchdog hailed their work as “outstanding”.

Marigold Nursing Home, in Sunderland’s Leechmere Road, was given the best rating by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Bijumon Joseph owner and manager of Marigold Nursing Home with their Outstanding Certificate. Picture by FRANK REID

The home cares for up to 34 some of whom have nursing needs and/or may be living with dementia.

At the time of the CQC’s inspection, 29 people were living at the home.

The report read: “The excellent management of the home had been recognised in a Healthwatch visit with the award of a star award.

“Healthwatch is an independent consumer champion that gathers and represents the views of the public about health and social care services in England.

Marigold Nursing Home.

“The registered manager was motivated and passionate about making sure people received the best care possible.

“They demonstrated strong leadership skills, empowering staff through education, reflection, encouragement and praise.

“The registered manager was fully supported by the provider.”

Home manager Bijumon Joseph said: “I am really proud of our best CQC result which reflects what a great service we have for our residents and staff.

Marigold Nursing Home.

“We are committed to being recognised as an outstanding service and this result is testament to the hard work, commitment, compassion, kindness and dedication of the whole team.”

Yitzi Bamberger, of provider Memory Lane Care Homes, said: “All of us at Memory Lane Care Homes are very proud of what Biju together with his staff have achieved at Marigold Nursing home.

“Since opening in April 2018 Biju has led by example getting involved in every aspect of the care of our residents.

“We have been working to give all our residents an “outstanding” standard of care every day in the home and are pleased that this has been recognised by CQC in their report.

“Noby our clinical lead, our nurses, our activities coordinator, our amazing care staff, admin and housekeeping and of course our kitchen staff have all worked really hard.

“With the opening of a new 20-bed unit downstairs in our home shortly, these are really exciting times for us at Marigold.

“Biju and his staff will replicate the standard of care provided in the new unit and we look forward to welcoming our first residents there shortly.”

Inspectors also said in their report: “The service had a warm friendly atmosphere.

“Staff were kind, considerate and displayed genuine affection to people.

“We observed many warm and friendly interactions between staff and people living at the service.

“Staff clear knew people well and showed genuine warmth and affection when supporting people.”