Remembering Johnny Bliss; Washington man’s part in Sir Bobby Robson charity success honoured a decade on

A man who fired up Sir Bobby Robson as he launched the specialist centre opened in his name has been remembered a decade on from the centre’s first day of offering cancer care.

Washington man Johnny Bliss and his fundraising efforts became the focus of an opening speech by the former England and Newcastle United manager as he unveiled the Sir Bobby Robson Cancer Trials Research Centre at the Northern Centre for Cancer Care at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

Sir Bobby with Johnny Bliss, centre, as Johnny's family presented cash to the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

It opened 10 years ago today, as Sir Bobby, who died in July of that year, gathered with his family, hospital staff and guests, including Alan Shearer and then England manager Fabio Capello, who presented a £75,000 from the Football Association.

Dad Johnny, who was married to Sheila, died the same year, aged 58, of pancreatic cancer.

The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation went on to raise more than £13 million to find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer within the NHS and its clinical trials see patients and staff work to improve treatment and diagnosis and study the effects of new drugs.

After thanking a wealth of people who had helped make the centre a reality, Sir Bobby told the audience: “Now I wasn’t really going to say much more, but there’s a certain guy who should be here today and he’s very unwell and couldn’t make it.

The money that’s been raised for Sir Bobby’s Foundation is just staggering. Alan Shearer

“He’s a guy who first wrote to me when we launched our foundation. “His name is Johnny Bliss. And it’s a fantastic name because that’s what he is.

“He’s bliss.

“He wrote to me to tell me that he had cancer and had three months to live.

“That was seven months ago. He had raised some money, £8,500.”

Sir Bobby with Fabio Capello, on behalf of the Football Association, as it donated �75,000 on the day the Sir Bobby Robson Centre opened.

He added: “What a fighter. He can play in my team I tell you.”

Shearer, who is now a patron of the foundation, today said: “The money that’s been raised for Sir Bobby’s Foundation is just staggering.

“But does it surprise me? No, because that’s who Sir Bobby was.

“And I think that the love for him, not just in this area but the whole country and the world, tells you what he’s left behind and I’m pretty certain he’d have been very proud of that.”

Sir Bobby officially opening the centre.

The trial partnership launched in 2009 and is a collaboration of Cancer Research UK, the North of England Children’s Cancer Research Fund, Newcastle University and Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

For more visit www.sirbobbyrobsonfoundation.org.uk.