‘Open, caring, compassionate’ - the Sunderland worker who has been nominated for honours

Natalie Laing has the right formula for success in the pharmacy world - and that’s according to her customers.

The pharmacy technician at Boots in Park Lane, Sunderland, has been praised as ‘genuinely caring’ by one person who travels into the city from County Durham just because Natalie is so great with people.

Boots Pharmacy technician Natalie Laing, nominated for Best of Health Award for being friendly and accommodating.

And it’s that fantastic attitude which has put her in the running for a Best of Health Award.

The nomination said: “Nat is so open, friendly & accommodating I always make the trip to see her. She seems to genuinely care for her customers, something which is rare these days. I’d love her to be recognised for the great work she does for the community - a thankless task most of the time.”

Stunned Natalie, 33, who has worked for Boots for five years, said: “I am really shocked but it is nice to be nominated and to know that you are appreciated.”

Her successful career has seen her recently qualify as a pharmacy technician and Natalie said: “I want to become an accuracy checking pharmacy technician.”

In the meantime, though, Natalie loves the work she is currently doing and said: “Every day is different. It is always interesting and people are always nice.”

The nominations are streaming in for the competition but we want even more.

We shall be aiming to report on most of the nominated causes in the weeks to come.

That way, the top-class workers in our health profession get the recognition they deserve, whether or not they pick up an award at the end of the competition.

We need your nominations in the categories listed below.

Nominations can come from all sources. It can come from the health service professionals themselves, their colleagues, from members of the public – or from anyone who feels they know someone who deserves to be rewarded.

Once nominations come in, it will be up to a panel of judges to decide on a shortlist.

Then it is on to the finals night which will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, May 9

We want you to nominate your own health heroes and here are some details of this year’s competition.

THE SPONSORS.

Once again the Shields Gazette and Sunderland Echo are holding the annual awards in partnership with South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust. The sponsors for this year’s awards include Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and East Coast Fitness.

THE TIMELINE.

The deadline for all nominations to be submitted is Friday, April 5, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The final will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, May 9.

HOW TO ENTER.

To nominate, send your name, address and phone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known). Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into. And send a detailed reason as to why you think your nominated person or organisation should be chosen as the winner.

There are three ways you can nominate;

l Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk .

l Send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

l Nominate online. Visit the website at http://www.nehealthawards.co.uk.

THE CATEGORIES.

l GP or GP Practice of the Year.

l Dentist or Dental Practice of the Year.

l Pharmacist or Pharmacy of the Year.

l Hospital Doctor of the Year.

l Nurse of the Year.

l Optometrist of the Year.

l Therapist of the Year.

l Midwife of the Year.

l Care Worker of the Year.

l Customer Service/Unsung Hero of the Year.

l Community Healthcare Initiative Year.

l Healthier Lifestyle Award.

l Mental Wellbeing Award.

l Lifetime Achievement Award.