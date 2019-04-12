Myra supports Kegs Not Eggs campaign at Sunderland Royal Hospital with special donation

An Easter campaign with a difference has received the support of a very special lady.

Staff working with dementia patients in Sunderland have been calling for supporters to donate #KegsNotEggs ahead of the Easter weekend.

Sunderland Royal Hospital's Dementia and Delirium Outreach Team is appealing for donations of new underwear to help the elderly people they work with maintain their dignity.



And now the face of the campaign, pensioner Myra Jackson, has dropped in on staff to surprise them with her own donation to help those cared for by the service.

The team is based at the hospital's Alexandra Centre within the hospital.

Posting on Twitter, they said: "We've had a lovely visit from our model for the Easter Appeal, Myra Jackson! She popped in to donate her stash of underwear."

Myra's beaming smile lights up the picture promoting the campaign.

The idea follows on from a similar appeal the team ran in the winter, called Nightwear Before Christmas.

*For more information about the Alexandra Centre, visit their Twitter account @AlexandraCentre or contact them on 0191 5699766. You can follow the success of the campaign using #KegsNotEggs #KnicksForChicks