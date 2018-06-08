MP joins campaign against proposed closure of urgent care centres in Sunderland

A Wearside MP has backed campaigners in their fight over proposed closure of urgent care centres in Sunderland.

Earlier today, Sharon Hodgson, MP for Washington and Sunderland West, visited the Bunny Hill Primary Care Centre for the launch of a local campaign by Keep our NHS Public.

Currently, patients can go for treatment for minor injuries at primary care centres in Houghton, Washington and Bunny Hill.

But new proposals by the city’s Clinical Commissioning Group, could see urgent care services only available at Pallion Health Centre, next to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Speaking at the campaign launch, the MP said urgent care centres were a “vital service” to communities” with closures “taking away a lifeline for people when they need it most”.

“It is great to see so many people protesting against the proposed closure of three urgent care centres in Sunderland, but sadly many people still do not even know the consultation is taking place,” she added.

“I am encouraging my constituents to take part in the consultation, either during the public meetings or online, to ensure that their voices are heard and urging their friends and families to do the same.”

The proposed service would see GP practices offering urgent and planned appointments on evenings and weekends with assessments made via practice or 111.

Patients could then be seen by their own practice or through a proposed extended access service running from either four or five “locality” hubs in Sunderland.

Director of nursing, quality and safety at Sunderland’s CCG, Ann Fox, said the new service aims to “make it easier for people to get the right treatment in the right place.”

“People have told us they find the current system confusing and are not always sure where to go to get the care they need,” she said.

“We want to make it easy and simple to access NHS services wherever you live in Sunderland.

“There will also be more appointments available in GP practices because of the improvements that we are planning on making.

“This review is an opportunity for local people to have their say on potential changes to services provided outside of hospital.”

A consultation over the plans is open and will remain so until August 12 with no decision to be made until after it has reviewed the feedback.

There is a printed or online survey available via www.sunderlandccg.nhs.uk and people can get hold of a paper copy by calling 0191 217 2670.

An online question and answer events will run from Thursday, June 21, from 6.30pm to 7pm and Thursday, June 28, from 6.30pm to 7pm.

Upcoming events include.

* Wednesday, June 13, from 2pm to 4pm at the North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC), Enterprise Park East, Wearfield, Sunderland.

* Monday, June 18, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, at Sunderland Bangladeshi International Centre, 30 Tatham Street, Sunderland.

* Saturday, June 23, from 10am to noon at Bede Tower.

* Monday, July 2, from 5pm to 7pm, at The Glebe Centre, Durham Place, Murton.

* Monday, July 16 from 6pm to 8pm, Roberts Lounge, Boldon Community Association, New Road, Boldon Colliery.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service