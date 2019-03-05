Meet the dedicated Sunderland Royal Hospital staff who are on a mission to make patients comfortable

A pair of dedicated hospital staff are going above and beyond to make sure their patients are as comfortable as possible while they are receiving care.

Sunderland Royal Hospital staff Ashleigh Wright and Cherelle McDonough are fundraising to buy the likes of toiletries, pyjamas and slippers for people admitted to hospital.

Fundraisers health care assistant Ashleigh Wright (left) and staff nurse Alex Robinson, both from Ward 31 at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

In a bid to raise funds to buy essential items, the pair are getting set to hold a charity event in the Toby Carvery function suite in Barnes, Sunderland, on Saturday, June 15.

The event will feature entertainment by a London-based Michael Jackson tribute act called Simply Jackson, along with a disco and raffle.

Ashleigh, a health care assistant, from Thorney Close, said she hopes as many people as possible will come along to support her event.

The 25-year-old who works on Ward 31, said: “We want to raise funds to put an emergency box on our ward for when people come in to hospital with no belongings. “A lot of patients who get taken in for emergencies or are elderly and have no family, so sometimes people have no belongings with them.

“We wanted to put an emergency box in place on our ward to provide things for people to wear such a pyjamas, slippers and toiletries to make their stay as comfortable as possible.”

The event, which will run from 7pm to 11.30pm, will also feature a photo booth as well as cakes and pies.

Mrs Wright continued: “We are appealing to local businesses and the community who may have anything we could have for raffle prizes for the event.

“We would also love if people would like to come along to the event itself to support the NHS.”

Tickets are £7.

To buy tickets, donate, or for more information please call Ashleigh on: 07445251310, or email: ash_cristine_1994@hotmail.com