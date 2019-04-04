Man rescued from the water under Sunderland bridge

A rescue operation was scrambled after a man was spotted in the water under Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and the city's Inshore Lifeboat were called out this morning at around 10.50am.

A spokesman for the city coastguard, said: "The team were called out this morning along with Sunderland ILB, to reports of a person in the water underneath the Wearmouth Bridge.

"As we arrived on scene the Port of Sunderland pilot vessel, Heron, had rescued the individual from the water and was taking the casualty to the marina for transfer to the awaiting ambulance service.

"Members of Sunderland ILB had boarded the pilot vessel to assist with immediate casualty care for the transit back to the marina.

"Once back in the marina, the casualty was transferred into the hands of waiting paramedics and once stable, was relocated to an ambulance and transported to hospital for further treatment."

Matthew Hunt, Director of the Port of Sunderland, said: “The crew of the Heron, working closely with the other emergency services, went beyond their normal duties to go to the assistance of this man and did an excellent job in rescuing him from the river. Well done to them.”

Residents are being reminded that in a coastal emergency they should dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.