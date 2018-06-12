Listen to the touching poems written by a young Sunderland carer and her family

A young woman from Sunderland has marked National Carers Week by reading poems written by her family.

Sunderland's carers centre, city council and clinical commissioning group are working together to raise awareness of the hard work thousands of carers do across the city.

As part of this national campaign, which lasts all week, poems by Sunderland carers are being revealed to the public to give an insight into the challenges and responsibilities of their daily lives.

Young carer Danielle has read out two poems, written by her mother and sister respectively, about the work they do as a family in caring for others.

You can read them in full below.

Young carer Danielle from Sunderland.

The first poem was written by sister Stephanie:

"We struggle day and night, caring may look easy but try and be one of us, then you'll know how hard it is.

"We spend all day and night catering to someone else's needs, we don't mind because we help, we can be young or old, we still care for those who need us.

"Sometimes we get time off at sessions with others who are just like us, weekly, monthly, or daily, if we need help we know the leaders of the sessions are there for us.

"We share some happy memories, special ones between us and those we care for, they rarely happen so we treasure them all, all in the life of a carer."

The second poem read out by Danielle was written by her mother:

"Don't want praise for what I do, I'm really nothing special, just simply being a carer doing it all for love.

"My husband and daughter have totally different problems, but I love them both and care for them the same., my husband is physically disabled, barely able to walk, my daughter has dysphagia with ADHD tendencies, not forgetting learning difficulties.

"Both demanding and very hard work, but I wouldn't change them for the world.

"My job is to support them, and that is simply what I do.

"I hate it when people say, 'I don't know how you cope - I couldn't do what you do' - but if you truly love somebody then yes, just like me, you could.

"Yes it's really hard, regular sit and cry, but you could do what I do, simply out of love."