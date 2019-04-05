Kegs Not Eggs: Sunderland Hospital launches campaign to collect underwear for elderly patients

Staff working with dementia patients in Sunderland are appealing for a bit of egg-stra help this Easter.

Sunderland Royal Hospital's Dementia and Delirium Outreach Team has launched a social media appeal for the public to donate underwear for elderly patients.

Using the hashtags #KegsNotEggs and #KnicksForChicks, the team hopes to inspire people to give a little help this Easter - just not in the form of a chocolate egg.

Those wishing to make a donation are being asked to give white, cotton underwear for elderly patients using the service.

The appeal information, posted on the hospital's social media, said: "After the superb success of our Nightwear Before Christmas campaign, our Dementia and Delirium Outreach Team are asking that you please donate #KegsNotEggs this Easter.

"Instead of Easter eggs, we would love you to consider donating white, cotton underwear for our elderly patients."

Sunderland Royal Hospital.

"If you would like to get involved, you can drop them off at our Alexandra Centre between 8am-6pm. Thank you! #KnicksForChicks."

The appeal has seen a positive response on social media, with more than 130 people sharing the idea on Facebook.

Twitter user Mandy O'Brien added: "Great idea. Far too many Easter eggs donated to children's wards not health.

"This idea improves care for the elderly and their privacy and dignity. Other trusts hopefully will be inspired."

*The Delirium and Dementia Outreach Team is based at the Alexandra Centre within Sunderland Royal Hospital on the E Floor. For Dementia Action Week in May, the centre is hosting a programme of events and sessions for those experiencing dementia and their families. For more information, visit @AlexandraCentre on Twitter or contact 0191 5699766.