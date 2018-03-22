'It's not enough, but it's a start' - 11 things you said about NHS pay rise proposals

Many of you have hit back at a proposed pay rise for NHS workers, saying it is not enough.

Hundreds of you voted in an online poll, with 77% answering "no" to the question: "Do you think a 6.5% pay rise for NHS workers is enough?" Health workers ranging from nurses and ambulance drivers to hospital porters and cleaners are being urged to accept the offer, which ranges from 6.5% to 29% over the next three years.

The Government is investing £4.2billion into the deal for over a million workers in England. The deal is expected to be mirrored in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, signalling the end of a seven-year cap on public sector pay.

Here's how you reacted to the news on social media:

Gary Graham: "It’s not enough but it's a start and better than nothing.

"My wife is a newly-qualified nurse and it makes a difference on a staring salary, still no where near what someone who has spent three years at uni studying and graduating in nursing."

Sarah Cook: "It's pittance given the responsibility and stress of the job. 6.5% over three years! Appreciate a rise but yeah we're all cock-a-hoop and over the moon....not!"

Angela Ian Wilson: "Absolute disgrace, we are worth more. They are now talking about taking day's holiday off us. They give you it in one hand take it out in the other "

John Wild: "Many private sector employees have had nothing for years so it’s a lot better than that."

Joan Grey Eden: "They will never be paid enough in my eyes. They are worth far more than they will ever be paid."

Peter Francis: "No recognition of knowledge, skills or experience."

Graham Scaife: "6% over three years! That's 2% a year and inflation is running at 3%!"

Sonia Amess: "They deserve more for all the work that they do."

David Field: "About time but NHS workers deserve a lot more."

Millicent Harrower: "No never enough for the stressful jobs they do."

Samantha Kelly: "These people want to come and do one shift in my shoes.

"Then tell me I’m only worth this insult of a ‘pay rise’ after all these years of being capped. Yes it’s a start, but it’s still not good enough."