“It’s lovely to be recognised” - hospital manager’s message as she urges people to nominate their Wearside health heroes

A hospital manager has told of her love for the job - and how it has twice put her in the running for honours.

Michelle McCormack is the department manager for trauma and orthopaedics at Sunderland Royal Hospital. She has been hailed as someone who ‘never shies away from a challenge’,

The much-loved manager made the shortlist in last year’s Best of Health Awards.

And she also won a Customer Service title within the South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust’s own awards across both sites.

Part of her job is to look after the department manager, clinical director and 16 consultants.

There are more than 200 members of staff in the department.

“We see 1,000 patients going through the door a week in the fracture clinic alone,” said Michelle, “and three to five theatres running on a daily basis.”

Michelle, from Washington, is no stranger to the awards and, just last year, she was shortlisted in the Unsung Hero category.

Her nomination said: “Michelle has been hailed as someone who never shies away from challenging circumstances.

“She is on the front line when sorting out patient queries, and often deals with challenging situations such as cancelled operations and delays.”

But what a night it was for Michelle at last year’s Best of Health finale.

As well as being shortlisted herself, her sons were guests of honour at the glittering occasion and gave out some of the awards.

The honour came after both sons’ successes at the Commonwealth Games. Pat McCormack claimed gold in the welterweight section, while twin brother Luke collected a bronze in the light welterweight competition.

Michelle said having both sons and her husband at the finals night was “extra special.”

Michelle urged people to enter this year’s competition and said: “It is lovely to be recognised. We work hard in the NHS.

“I deal with the staff and the general public. I love my job. There is something different every day.”

Michelle is one of the great examples of health professionals who give such great service to the people of Wearside and County Durham.

We want you to nominate your own health heroes and here are some details of this year’s competition.

THE SPONSORS.

Once again the Shields Gazette and Sunderland Echo is holding the annual awards in partnership with South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

The sponsors for this year’s awards include Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

THE TIMELINE.

The deadline for all nominations to be submitted is Friday, April 5, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The final will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, May 9.

HOW TO ENTER.

To nominate, send your name, address and phone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

And send a detailed reason as to why you think your nominated person or organisation should be chosen as the winner.

There are three ways you can nominate;

* Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk .

* Send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

* Nominate online. Visit the website at http://www.nehealthawards.co.uk.

THE CATEGORIES.

l GP Practice of the Year.

l Hospital Doctor of the Year.

l Nurse of the Year.

l Community Nurse of the Year.

l Dentist/ Practice of the Year.

l Optometrist of the Year.

l Therapist of the Year.

1 Care worker of the Year.

l Dental Nurse of the Year.

l Midwife of the Year.

l Pharmacist of the Year.

l Team of the Year.

l Customer Service/ Unsung hero Award.

l Long term Achievement.