Hundreds will say goodbye to Carter Cookson as funeral takes place today in South Shields

Hundreds are expected to gather today to say goodbye to Carter Cookson as the borough mourns the loss of the brave little baby.

The little fighter was in a battle for his life after being born on Boxing Day to Sarah and Chris Cookson - the couple who had already had so much heartbreak over their first son Charlie, after whom the Charlie Cookson Foundation is named.

Carter had been receiving treatment at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary after suffering three heart attacks soon after being brought into the world.

His devastated parents continued to remain positive as they desperately hoped and prayed a heart donor would be found to save the life of their little fighter.

His plight led to a number of people signing up to become organ donors while awareness of the cause was shared across social media platforms.

Sadly, despite the widespread support, Carter died on January 19, aged just 25 days old after a donor heart failed to be found in time.

His mother Sarah said at the time: "If love could of saved him, he would have lived forever."

Hundreds of people are set to join his family at St Michael’s & Angels Church, in Mowbray Road, Westoe, to pay their own respects to baby Carter.

The service will take place at 11.45am with his parents asking those attending to wear a splash of blue in tribute to their son.

After the funeral, people are welcome to attend Hedworth Hall, in Dean Road, South Shields

It is the second time the Sarah and Chris have had to say goodbye to a child.

Their first son Charlie died aged two in October 2013 after a lifelong struggle against a series of mystery health problems.

The couple created the Charlie Cookson Foundation as a lasting tribute to their first son Charlie, have asked for donations in Carter’s memory to be made to the The Sick Children’s Trust.

