How this Sunderland University netball player transformed her life with Slimming World

A Sunderland University student has netted a weight loss of more than four stone to help her improve in her favourite sport.

Fed up with her weight holding her back, keen netball player Hannah McGregor, 21, decided to sign up to Slimming World, based at New Springs City Church, in April 2018.

And in a year, she has lost an impressive 4st 11lb and gone from 17st and a size 18 to weighing 12st 2lb and a size 10.

Hannah says she is already feeling the difference when she takes to the netbal court.

She said: “I had been overweight for so long and I had been bullied about it in the past.

“I never let it stop me from doing things and still went out, but I did have low self-esteem. “I am on the university netball team, where I am a goal shooter and that was the main factor for why I wanted to lose weight.

“I knew that if I wanted to improve I would have to improve my fitness.”

Hannah says that although her diet before joining Slimming World wasn’t too unhealthy, she knew it was snacks and occasional ‘trigger foods’ such as eating a big bar of chocolate, that contributed to her weight.

But by following the Slimming World plan, Hannah said she was still able to enjoy the food she loved but take control of her snacking habits.

And as the pounds feel off, Hannah began to inspire others through the likes of her Instagram account (@hanmcg_sw) which has seen her gain an impressive 2,400 followers.

Her mum Tina McGregor, 47, was also inspired by her daughter to join Slimming World in Coxhoe, where she has managed to lose 3st.

Hannah, who plays netball twice a week and goes to the gym four times a week, continued: “I feel much fitter now. “I was already doing exercise before, but this has been a life style change that has helped me both to tone up and with my mental health.

“It has really had an impact on my self-esteem and I don’t feel ashamed of myself any more.”

And Hannah’s story has even seen her gain national recognition, with a nomination for the Slimming World Young Slimmer of the Year Award.

She made it to the semi-finals in March, after being selected to be one of 28 national finalists from 25,000 entries.

Hannah, from Fawcett Street, said: “I had five minutes to tell my story to the judges.

“I didn’t win but it was amazing to make to the semi-finals out of so many young slimmers and it was quite liberating to be able to meet people who have been through a similar thing.”

Diet before:

Breakfast: Cereal.

Lunch: Rice or salad.

Dinner: Chicken and rice. Snacks: Cereal bar, chocolate, sweets.

Diet after:

Breakfast: Porridge or scrambled egg on toast.

Lunch: Soup or salad.

Dinner: Curry, or stuffed peppers, or chicken. Snacks: Fruit.

