How this Sunderland mum shed more than NINE stone after fearing she wouldn’t make it to her 50th birthday

“I was 44 and I thought if I don’t do something now I am looking at having a heart attack by the time I’m 50.”

Those were the stark words of Sunderland mum Sheila Smith, whose weight battle sparked fears that she would not reach her milestone birthday.

Sheila Smith beofre losing the weight.

Weighing in at 20st 6lb and a size 28-30, Sheila was shocked into action by doctors warnings over her high blood pressure.

But the mum, from Roker Baths Road, has turned her life around by shedding more than nine stone with Slimming World.

Shelia, 48, joined the group at New Springs City Church, in Roker, back in September 2015 and by last October she had lost an incredible 9st 2lb.

Now a size 8-10, Sheila said she is now feeling great and looking forward to a healthier future.

She said: “I was huge and incredibly unfit.

“I was taking tablets for high blood pressure but it was not coming down and I just thought I am going to have to do something about it now.”

After shedding the weight, Sheila is now no longer high blood pressure tablets and has even taken up running to help stay in shape.

Starting out with the couch to 5k plan, Sheila’s first run only lasted one minute, but now she is able to do regular 5k runs and walks around 20,000 steps a day.

She still attends weekly Slimming World meetings and says she now ‘loves shopping’ with her slimmer size making it easy to find clothes that fit.

Sheila, who runs a vape shop on Hylton Road, continued: “I feel great and I am healthier now than I was in my 30s.

“Before I used to get buses and taxis, but I walk everywhere now.

“I want people to know that losing weight is totally doable.

“Its’s all about making little changes.”

“If I can do it anyone can.”

Sheila’s diet before: Breakfast: Sugary cereals with white toast, butter and jam.

Lunch: Shop-bought sandwiches such as coronation chicken,

Dinner: Takeaways such as curry and pizza or meals with lots of butter.

Snacks: Biscuits and crisps.

Sheila’s diet after:

Breakfast: Cereal and yoghurt or a cooked breakfast with frylight oil.

Lunch: Salads, sushi, or homemade soup. Dinner: Bolognese, cottage pie, or meals with frylight oil and lots of vegetables.

Snacks: Fruit.

Sheila Smith before she shed the weight.

Sheila Smith looks incredible after shedding more than 9 stone.