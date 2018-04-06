How the NHS has changed in Sunderland over the years

Today we take a look at the changing face of the NHS in Sunderland - almost seven whole decades since the organisation was created.

On July 5 this year, the National Health Service will celebrate 70 years of pioneering medical advances and world class treatments and raise a toast to its dedicated employees and supporters.

Sunderland Municipal Hospital 1941

Since its creation by the then health secretary Aneurin Bevan in 1948 at Park Hospital in Manchester, the service has evolved to benefit every corner of the country too.

NHS England now deals with over one million patients every 36 hours so the chances are you or a loved one will have been at the receiving end of the life saving or life changing treatment at some point or another and will have the stories to tell.

As part of this year’s celebrations, events, exhibitions, awards and initiatives have been planned around the country to celebrate the past achievements and the future of the NHS.

Today we publish various pictures from days gone by of how healthcare was offered on Wearside.

Thorpe Maternity Hospital - Easington More than �4,000 was spent in enlarging and modernising Thorpe Maternity Hospital.. The new wards with their 13 beds and special nurseries won't be opened until four midwives have been appointed - and so far the hospital has been ubale to find them. Thorpe was first opened in 1914 as an isolation hospital. July 1957

In the time since its creation, NHS services have been offered at various sites in and around the city of Sunderland, some of which are no longer with us.

Perhaps you were born in one of Sunderland’s hospitals, or your children were.

Or maybe you or a member of your family has worked at one of the hospitals sites which provide care to so many Wearsiders.

Contact us on the Echoe Facebook page

The scene in the grounds of the Children's Hospital in Durham Road, where patients and nurses joined in the tumultuous welcome to the Sunderland players on their drive through the town to Roker Park. Wednesday May 9 1973

Sunderland Eye Infirmary date unknown