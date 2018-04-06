How the NHS has changed in Sunderland over the years

Today we take a look at the changing face of the NHS in Sunderland - almost seven whole decades since the organisation was created.
On July 5 this year, the National Health Service will celebrate 70 years of pioneering medical advances and world class treatments and raise a toast to its dedicated employees and supporters.
Since its creation by the then health secretary Aneurin Bevan in 1948 at Park Hospital in Manchester, the service has evolved to benefit every corner of the country too.
NHS England now deals with over one million patients every 36 hours so the chances are you or a loved one will have been at the receiving end of the life saving or life changing treatment at some point or another and will have the stories to tell.
As part of this year’s celebrations, events, exhibitions, awards and initiatives have been planned around the country to celebrate the past achievements and the future of the NHS.
Today we publish various pictures from days gone by of how healthcare was offered on Wearside.
In the time since its creation, NHS services have been offered at various sites in and around the city of Sunderland, some of which are no longer with us.
Perhaps you were born in one of Sunderland’s hospitals, or your children were.
Or maybe you or a member of your family has worked at one of the hospitals sites which provide care to so many Wearsiders.
