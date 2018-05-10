'Hope this will help others seek help' - what you said about Aidan Connor's Corrie exit

A heartbreaking Coronation Street storyline dealing with male suicide has gained praise across the country.

Aidan Connor's exit from the ITV soap was broadcast this week across special episodes on Monday and Wednesday - with many calling for actor Shayne Ward to be reconsidered for this year's British Soap Awards.

Following the character's death, many organisations and charities dealing with depression and support have commended the storyline and how it has been sensitively presented by the beloved programme.

Washington Mind, which covers Sunderland and South Tyneside, hopes it will get people talking across the North East, and looking out for each other.

Both Samaritans and CALM The Campaign Against Living Miserably worked with Coronation Street on the story of Aidan's struggle.

Shayne Ward has also revealed that, since the scenes aired, people have got in touch to say his performance inspired them to talk to someone and seek help.

Here's what you had to say about Coronation Street, and Ward's performance, on social media:

Benjamin Taylor: "Nothing happens, because guys don't talk; and it's precisely because guys don't talk, that this is happening."

Terri Sathees-Kumar: "As someone who has recently suffered a similar loss I found it emotional to watch but I am glad they are doing this storyline and showing what happens to the families who are left behind.

"I hope it helps someone, even just one family not to suffer like we have is a blessing."

Adeleine Stubbs: "I thought it was the best episode of Corrie I've seen for a long time."

Sam Priestess: "It was very well written and acted in the manner it was intended. Very emotional but very real."

Dawn Watson: "They did a great job with this story. It's really happens. Hope this will help others seek help."

Emma Louisee Bellerby: "Cried for two hours after watching."

Agnes George: "It was very emotional. Well acted by all."

Karen Cummings: "I was in bits it just hits home that no matter what you see on outside you never know what’s going on on the inside. Well done to Corrie and Shayne Ward."

Diane Burton: "They did it well, I was no good, makes you think how easy it can happen, so very sad."

Julie Butler: "Omg both me and my partner cried both at Aidan's suicide and David Platt's story both heart wrenching."

CONTACT DETAILS

Samaritans: 116 123 or email: jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org

HOPELineUK: 0800 068 41 41 or text: 07786209697 or email: pat@papyrus-uk.org

Childline: 08001111 or visit www.childline.org.uk

CALM The Campaign Against Living Miserably: visit www.thecalmzone.net