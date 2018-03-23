Hear little hero Emily's life-saving 999 call after mum collapses at Sunderland home

This is the incredible moment a brave 4-year-old called an ambulance and helped save her mum's life.

Little Emily Morrison knew exactly what to do after mum Louise Rush collapsed at the family's home in Silksworth.

Louise Rush is recovering in Sunderland Hospital after her daughter Emily, four, saved her life by dialing 999 when she collapsed at home on the living room floor. Louise has since been diagnosed with epilepsy. Picture: NCJ Media.

After contacting dad Stephen, who was at work in Newcastle, Emily managed to speak to an ambulance call handler and tell her that her mummy fallen, wasn't moving, and had started to shake.

Louise, who is also mum to Ava, Charlie and Rosa, has been diagnosed with epilepsy and already suffers from endometriosis.

Read more: Four-year-old is real life-saver after mum collapses at home

The brave little girl has been praised by the North East Ambulance Service Trust call handler who spoke to her - and by the crew who arrived at the family's home to help.

Louise Rush and Stephen Morrison with daughters Emily (left) and Ava.

The amazing recording reveals how Emily called out her mum's name to try and wake her up, and opened the door for the paramedics when they arrived.

In a touching moment, the little girl told the emergency services: "I've tried everything and she's not listening."

Kerri Corbett , who has been a call operator at NEAS for six years, was the one to answer Emily's call.

She said: “When I spoke to Emily she was really calm and answered all of my questions about the condition of her mum.

“She told me that her mummy had fallen and I asked her if she was able to unlock the door.

"She said she was able to get her stool from the bathroom to reach the door and she knew where the keys were.

"I stayed on the phone to Emily until the ambulance crew arrived and I kept thinking about the call for the rest of the week, wondering how her mum was doing.

“It is definitely more challenging taking 999 calls from children as we have to change the way we ask questions so they can understand what we’re asking whilst also getting the information we need.

Read more: Emily and Louise's incredible story

“It can be hard to get an overview of what is going on when we’re not there to see it ourselves and Emily told me her younger brother and sister were in the house so I had to make sure they were all okay whilst also checking on her mum’s condition but Emily was great all the way through.

"She was so incredibly brave on the phone, and for someone so young I was really impressed with how well she managed the whole situation.”

Speaking last week, Louise revealed that Emily had contacted her dad by unlocking Siri on her mum's phone. She then called an ambulance.

Louise continued: "I could not believe what she has done - I am so proud of her."