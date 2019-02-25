Glowing praise for a Sunderland midwife - and now she’s in the running for an award

A Wearside midwife who gave up part of a holiday to help a patient has been praised as ‘attentive and considerate’.

Helen Smith, who is based at Sunderland Royal Hospital, was also hailed as ‘a credit to her profession and a shining example to all aspiring midwives’ after she was nominated for a Best of Health Award.

It is a really lovely feeling that you are helping people to achieve a nice birthing experience Helen Smith

The nomination, from a mum who benefited from Helen’s excellent help, said: “Throughout the birth, it was apparent that Helen had understood all of my concerns and wishes, tailoring my care to ensure normality where possible.

“As a result of her attentive and considered approach, I had a wonderful birth experience for which I will always be thankful.”

The new mum also told how Helen had “agreed to attend the delivery of my second child, despite this falling during a period of annual leave.”

Helen has been a part of the health service for 35 years and started when she was 17.

She began as a student nurse in the Eye Infirmary and was later a staff nurse in the paediatric section.

She moved on to midwifery training in 1990 and qualified a year later. She has remained in midwifery at Sunderland Royal Hospital ever since.

“Every birth is special,” she said. “It is a really enjoyable job and and it is good to meet people.

“It is a really lovely feeling that you are helping people to achieve a nice birthing experience.”

Helen said it would be ‘an honour’ if she were to win an award and added: “It would be something to tell the family about.”

She joins an ever-growing list of award nominations.

