Give back to your local community with The Health Lottery

The Health Lottery will be raising money for good causes in Sunderland, Newcastle, Tyneside and Gateshead area during the week beginning Sunday March 18 – and it needs your support.

Each week one lucky area benefits from money raised through The Health Lottery and there are draws every day from Tuesday to Saturday. This week it is Sunderland, Newcastle, Tyneside and Gateshead’s HealthRespect Community Interest Company’s (CIC) turn.

Since its first Health Lottery draw in February 2012 HealthRespect CIC has raised over £1.8 million for community groups in the area, with more than £98 million being raised nationwide.

Past projects have included Headway Wearside, a project supporting survivors of acquired brain injury and their families through workshops such as therapeutic relaxation and supported gym access and Pennywell Youth Project which aims to convert an underutilised community room into a community job club and café for people in the local area who are unemployed to help them share support for each other.

Larger charities and organisations, such as Sustrans, have also benefitted from the funds raised by HealthRespect CIC.

To see where the money raised has been spent in your town and around the country, visit peopleshealthtrust.org.uk

